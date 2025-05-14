“I don’t want too much drama” - Jonathan Di Bella says he doesn’t care about any storylines heading into inevitable Prajanchai redo

ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is focused on getting another crack at reigning divisional king Prajanchai PK Saenchai. He is cancelling out all the outside noise surrounding it.

The Canadian-Italian fighter lost to the Thai superstar by decision in June last year for the then-vacant strawweight kickboxing gold. It was initially set earlier in 2024 to be his title defense until Di Bella was stripped of the belt for missing weight and it had to be rescheduled.

Speaking to combat sports journalist Nick Atkin for ONE Championship, Jonathan Di Bella answered a question from a fan on how important it was for him to get a rematch against Prajanchai and its impact on his legacy.

The 28-year-old Team Di Bella Kickboxing standout said:

"Yeah [It will have an impact on my legacy]. Kind of. Again, I don’t want too much drama. I just want to get the fight when it happens. And fight. That’s what real champions do. They defend the title. That’s all I got to say."

Check out what he had to say below:

Since losing to Prajanchai, Jonathan Di Bella has bounced back by winning his next two matches. His most recent victory came in March, when he defeated Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao by decision to claim the ONE interim kickboxing world title.

Jonathan Di Bella knows he can stand toe-to-toe against Prajanchai

Jonathan Di Bella has always been confident of standing toe-to-toe against Thai rival Prajanchai PK Saenchai. It is something he is looking to showcase once again in a possible unification title bout at some point.

He made it clear in the same interview session with Nick Atkin, expressing his readiness to run it back with Prajanchai, saying:

"I just want to get that match set. And I want to test my skills against his."

Di Bella put up a tough stand throughout his five-round showdown with Prajanchai for the vacant strawweight kickboxing world title in June last year before losing by decision. The defeat was his first in 15 matches in his professional kickboxing career.

