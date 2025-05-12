“Have that passion to finish up the match” - Prajanchai questions Jonathan Di Bella’s supposed lack of killer instinct

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is not yet completely sold on interim titleholder Jonathan Di Bella's killer instinct. He said the Canadian-Italian fighter still has to come up with telling finishes to back such a reputation.

The Thai superstar shared this in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, believing that Di Bella can still do more to leave a better impression on fans and fellow fighters alike.

Prajanchai said:

"I just really want him to have that passion to finish up the match. I just really want him to come with the mentality that he will come and knock people out."

Di Bella has been competing in ONE Championship since 2022 and has compiled a 4-1 record. All of his victories were by way of decision while his lone defeat came at the hands of Prajanchai by decision in their battle for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

He won the interim strawweight kickboxing world title in his last match in March, defeating Thai legend and former divisional king Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Jonathan Di Bella looking forward to title rematch with Prajanchai

Now the interim world champion, Jonathan Di Bella is looking to reclaim the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in a rematch with reigning divisional king Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

After being stripped of the strawweight gold for missing weight and losing the chance to reclaim it following his defeat to the PK Saenchai standout, Di Bella is looking forward to the chance to run it back against Prajanchai and return to the throne with a win.

"That's the unification we gotta get done, you know? My only loss is him and I just want to get it back," Di Bella said in an interview with ONE Championship.

Apart from the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, Prajanchai also holds the division's Muay Thai gold, making him one of the more dominant fighters in the promotion.

