“I still do not think that I am number one” - Prajanchai remains grounded even after achieving two-sport supremacy

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand has reached unprecedented levels of success in his ONE Championship career.

Today, he is widely considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world's largest martial arts organization. However, even holding two belts in two different sports, Prajanchai remains humble.

The 30-year-old says he doesn't believe he's the best at all.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"I don’t care about who will be number one in the division. It’s not in my sight. Even if I defend my title 10 times or 20 times, I still do not think that I am number one."

Prajanchai is set to make his next defense of the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title when he takes on the United Kingdom's 'El Jefe' Ellis Badr Barboza.

The two throw down in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai not taking Ellis Badr Barboza lightly: "There are no easy-peasy opponents in ONE"

Despite ruling two sports as world champion in ONE Championship, Thai icon Prajanchai PK Saenchai knows not to underestimate any opponent, especially not the dangerous Ellis Badr Barboza, whom he faces at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video this weekend.

The veteran fighter told ONE Championship:

"There are no easy-peasy opponents in ONE. Yes, sometimes with some people, the skill level may be different."

