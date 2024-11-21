“I was beating him everywhere else” - Jonathan Di Bella makes his case as the rightful winner against Prajanchai 

Jonathan Di Bella licked his wounds after suffering the first defeat of his career against two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

While he felt like he did enough to secure the victory in the ring, the calm and collected striker went back to the drawing board and reviewed his performance.

After some deliberate thought, Di Bella concluded that the strawweight kickboxing belt should still be in his possession after that grueling five-round battle at ONE Friday Fights 68 last June.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Italian-American insisted that he bested Prajanchai for at least four rounds:

"Maybe his knees at the end of the last two rounds, I think he scored from it. But other than that, I don't know. I feel like I was beating him everywhere else."

In the end, however, the judges saw it otherwise and awarded the Thai star the unanimous decision win and two-sport supremacy.

It is worth noting that the Thai superstar repeatedly clinched throughout the bout, which, of course, is prohibited under kickboxing rules.

While Jonathan Di Bella rues coming up short, he's moving past the loss and will look for redemption at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video.

Jonathan Di Bella expects "hungry" Rui Botelho to bring the fight to him

On Dec. 6, live in US primetime, Jonathan Di Bella will figure in his first three-round bout under the ONE banner.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing fighter will slug it out with the streaking Rui Botelho inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in a possible world title eliminator at 125 pounds.

The Portuguese fighter is coming off back-to-back wins against Zhang Peimian and Thongpoon PK Saenchai and will look to crash into the world title picture with an upset win at ONE Fight Night 26.

"He's very aggressive," Di Bella told Sportskeeda MMA.

"He's tricky and he's gonna he's gonna come to fight, and he has a lot of energy, and he's gonna bring that energy and throw a lot of shots and come at me and try to knock me out."

ONE Fight Night 26 is free for those with an Amazon Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

