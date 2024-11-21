“He's very aggressive” - Jonathan Di Bella expects ‘tricky’ Rui Botelho to bring chaos at ONE Fight Night 26

Jonathan Di Bella expects Rui Botelho to bring the fight when the two kickboxing standouts square off on Friday, December 6.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Di Bella will be looking to bounce back following a unanimous decision loss against two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 68.

Standing in his way will be Botelho, a fighter starting to find his footage after going through some growing pains on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Trending

Despite Botelho's struggles inside the Circle, Jonathan Di Bella expects the Portuguese standout to come out aggressive and bring the heat in hopes of bagging his third-straight win.

"I feel like he's very aggressive," Di Bella told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview. "He's tricky and he's gonna he's gonna come to fight, and he has a lot of energy, and he's gonna bring that energy and throw a lot of shots and come at me and try to knock me out. So yeah, it's gonna be good. I like it."

Jonathan Di Bella is ready to put on a show at ONE Fight Night 26

Jonathan Di Bella stormed into ONE Championship a couple of years ago and earned a pair of impressive victories over 'Fighting Rooster' Zhang Peimian and three-sport superstar Danial Williams.

The Canadian-Italian kickboxer saw his streak snapped against Prajanchai, but he's primed to get back into the win column at ONE Fight Night 26 and — more importantly — put on a show for the fans.

"Yeah, just a good, good fight, like always," Di Bella said. "It could be technical. It could be a war. You guys are still gonna be excited. And you're still going to be happy after the fight."

Will Di Bella get back into the win column to close out his 2024, or will Rui Botelho ride his recent string of success into the new year?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 26 live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 6 in U.S. primetime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback