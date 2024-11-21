“I won the fight” - Jonathan Di Bella insists he should have gotten his hand raised against Prajanchai

Jonathan Di Bella claimed he should have been awarded the winner against Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

On June 28, Di Bella was featured in the ONE Friday Fights 68 main event against Prajanchai, the strawweight Muay Thai world champion. Prajanchai attempted to claim two-sport supremacy by challenging Di Bella for the vacant strawweight kickboxing throne, which he accomplished with a unanimous decision win.

Di Bella and Prajanchai battled for five close rounds, with both fighters having their moments throughout the war. During an interview with Sportskeeda, the Canadian-Italian who came up short at ONE Friday Fights 68 had this to say about the fight:

"It was a good experience. And yeah, I think I'm better at kickboxing than him. I believe I won the fight. And yeah, it was a close match, and it was a good experience."

Heading into his fight against Prajanchai, Jonathan Di Bella held an undefeated kickboxing record of 12-0, including two wins in ONE Championship. The 28-year-old will start the journey back to world champion status early next month.

As for Prajanchai, the Thai superstar holds promotional records of 2-0 in kickboxing and 4-1 in Muay Thai. The 30-year-old two-sport king has plenty of potential super-fights to pursue heading into 2025.

Watch the kickboxing battle between Di Bella and Prajanchai below:

Jonathan Di Bella looks to bounce back at ONE Fight Night 26

On December 6, Jonathan Di Bella will figure in his first non-title bout under the ONE banner. The Canadian-Italian is scheduled to face Rui Botelho at ONE Fight Night 26, an intriguing challenge considering the latter is on a two-fight winning streak.

Botelho is riding high in kickboxing following wins against Zhang Peimian and Thongpoon PK Saenchai. The Portuguese striker has a massive opportunity to take out Di Bella and prove he deserves a title shot against Prajanchai.

ONE Fight Night 26 takes place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The upcoming event, which features two world title fights, can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

