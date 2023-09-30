"Going to be an interesting fight" - Dmitry Bivol expresses interest in unification fight at 168 as he predicts Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol has expressed an interest in a title unification fight against former opponent Canelo Alvarez.

Bivol has held the WBA light heavyweight title since 2017 and has racked up a seriously impressive 10 title defenses in a row. The Russian fighter also shot to major fame last year when he defeated Alvarez via unanimous decision after the WBA middleweight champ opted to move up a division in an attempt to dethrone Bivol.

Back in his own division, Canelo Alvarez is currently set to defend his WBA middleweight titles against Jermell Charlo this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout is a highly anticipated clash between two champions, as Charlo faces the challenge of moving up two divisions.

Weighing in on the upcoming fight, Dmitry Bivol took to X (formerly Twitter) to cast his prediction for the bout and stake his claim as the next potential challenger to the winner.

Bivol stated that he believes Canelo will walk away victorious, but hasn't ruled out a Jermell Charlo win either. He wrote:

"It's going to be an interesting fight. I think Canelo should win. But I will be happy if Charlo wins. I am interested in a unification fight at 168 #CaneloCharlo"

Check out the post here:

Jermell Charlo reveals rematch clause in Canelo Alvarez bout contract

Jermell Charlo surprised fans this week when he revealed that his clash against Canelo Alvarez contains a rematch clause in its contract.

Alvarez is hoping to defend his super-middleweight title for a third time when he faces Alvarez, whilst Charlo is hoping to make history as only the second male boxer to become an undisputed champion in two weight classes.

Earlier this week, Charlo spoke with a small group of reporters following the press conference, where he admitted he's already looking forward to facing Canelo Alvarez again, despite already preparing to face him for the first time this weekend.

According to 'Iron Man', regardless of the winner in Saturday night's clash, they will likely run it back once again. He said:

"Yes there's a rematch clause in this contract. So that's why I mentioned that in the press conference. I'm looking forward to a rematch, 'cause if forbid I don't win this fight, then of course he moves on to the contract he has to fulfill with PBC."

Check out Jermell Charlo's comments here:

