Is there a rematch clause between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo? ‘Iron Man’ sheds light on details of the contract

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will collide in an epic clash to decide the undisputed super-middleweight champion this weekend.

Alvarez will be hoping to defend his super-middleweight crown for a third time, while Charlo is aiming to become only the second male boxer to be an undisputed champion in two weight divisions.

Jermell Charlo is currently the undisputed king of the light middleweight division, following his KO win over Brian Castano in May, 2022. According to 'Iron Man', he hopes to face Canelo Alvarez in a rematch of their upcoming bout.

Charlo appeared in front of a small group of media members following yesterday's press conference, where he elaborated on the details of the rematch clause and said:

"Yes there's a rematch clause in this contract. So that's why I mentioned that in the press conference. I'm looking forward to a rematch, 'cause if forbid I don't win this fight, then of course he moves on to the contract he has to fulfill with PBC."

Jermell Charlo's comments imply that if he defeats Canelo Alvarez, then the Mexican fighter will be granted an immediate rematch, if he would like it. But should 'Iron Man' lose, he will not be awarded the same opportunity.

Canelo Alvarez is eager to show Jermell Charlo why he shouldn't have dismissed his skilss

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will go head-to-head in a battle between two undisputed kings this weekend.

Alvarez will be welcoming 'Iron Man' to the super-middleweight division for the first time, and the Mexican is eager to prove Charlo wrong about the difference in their skillsets.

He stated that comments made by Jermell Charlo about the super-middleweight's lack of skills have fueled his motivation for this fight camp.

During the final press conference ahead of fight night, Alvarez warned 'Iron Man' that he was out of his depth, and "will learn" about the levels of boxing.

Following the conference, Canelo Alvarez joined Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell, where he said:

"I don't like being fake. He's calling me out a lot of times, and he's talking s**t about me before, and this and that. And here he is all calm, and this kind of fight motivate myself. Because maybe I have nothing to prove to the people, but I have something to prove to him. He never believed in my skills. Now I have the opportunity to show why I'm one of the best."

