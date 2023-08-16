“Going scorched earth with these pics” - Self-appointed ‘Best Man’ for wedding Dillon Danis continues to troll Logan Paul's fiancé Nina Agdal

The feud between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul is escalating as their scheduled boxing match draws closer. The two fighters are set to face off on October 14 in Manchester, and their rivalry has taken an increasingly personal turn, with social media being a prominent battleground for their verbal sparring.

In the latest development, Danis has been targeting Paul's fiancé, Nina Agdal, through his social media posts. Danis took to Twitter to share an image of Agdal holding a 'Let's Get Checked' testing kit. He included a taunting caption aimed at Paul:

"let’s get checked! Logan as your best man I advise you take a kit from her and get checked brother."

This move by Danis comes after he previously made jabs at Agdal's dating history, which reportedly led to Paul's team threatening to call off the fight unless Danis stopped the trolling.

Fans of both fighters have been quick to react to this latest development, with many rushing to social media to express their opinions.

"Going scorched earth with these pics. Damn"

"Holy shit keep going"

"Seriously, how many more are there of her💀"

"If logan loses the fight we will see pictures of her with danis. 😂"

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul set to square off on Misfits Boxing's October 14 mega card

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are gearing up for a highly anticipated showdown on the Misfits Boxing's mega card scheduled for October 14. Danis himself announced the fight on Twitter, revealing that it will be part of the undercard for the Tommy Fury vs KSI bout.

While Logan Paul has a 0-1 record as a professional boxer, his recent endeavors in the ring have garnered attention, including an exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2021 and a victory against Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

El Jefe' has been absent from professional competition since 2019, and this bout against Logan Paul will mark his return to the spotlight. Both fighters are confident in their abilities to secure the victory, and fans are eager to see how the fight will play out come October 14th.