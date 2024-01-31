“Going to war” - Fans show their utmost respect to Jonathan Haggerty’s heated battle of attrition against Mongkolpetch

Two fights after losing the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title to Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Jonathan Haggerty was pitted against Mongkolpetch Petchyindee in February 2022 at ONE: Bad Blood, which happened inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The highlights of this flyweight Muay Thai contest between Haggerty and Mongkolpetch were posted by ONE Championship on its official Instagram account, with the caption:

In the video, ‘The General’ and Mongkolpetch tore each other down with powerful strikes throughout the entirety of the match. But the Knowlesy Academy representative landed the cleaner and more damaging blows to eventually secure the unanimous decision victory.

Due to this top-level performance, fans praised Haggerty for another solid masterpiece through their comments

After this victory over the Petchyindee Academy representative, the 26-year-old British superstar went on to collect three more wins, move up to a higher weight class, and capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles to join the exclusive list of athletes who simultaneously held gold across two disciplines.

Jonathan Haggerty to defend his ONE bantamweight world title against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

Haggerty achieved his status as a two-sport world champion by handing a second-round knockout defeat to his bitter rival Fabricio Andrade in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 in November 2023.

The Brit is now scheduled to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Andrade’s Tiger Muay Thai teammate, Felipe Lobo. The two will headline the ONE Fight Night 19 card on February 16 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lobo confronted Haggerty in the aftermath of his victory against ‘Wonder Boy', and they will finally settle their differences inside the ring.