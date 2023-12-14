“Goku vs. Piccolo” – Relive Rodtang’s smashing ONE debut against Sergio Wielzen

ONE Championship has put together some of the best cards in recent memory, thanks to the many great fighters on the promotion’s roster. The organization has created its own bunch of globally famous athletes by giving them opportunities to reach the upper echelons of the world of combat sports.

One name that fans all over the world have grown to recognize and follow is that of Muay Thai mega-sensation Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Starting his ONE Championship journey back in 2018, his first prove-yourself challenge came in the form of Surinamese-Dutch super lightweight Sergio Wielzen at ONE: Conquest of Heroes.

Rodtang, who was then an unknown commodity to many combat sports fans, made sure that his name would be on every fan’s mind moving forward after putting on a blistering striking masterclass against Wielzen, which was recently posted by ONE Championship on its official Instagram page.

Fans were quick to share their reactions to the bout, as they were left amazed by the amount of talent between both men:

“Rodtang’s reaction to him getting up after the first knockdown is hilarious. His opponent is very durable to keep getting up like that!”

“Goku vs Piccolo”

“Rodtang Jitmuangnon moves and strikes like your maxed out video game character”

“Rodtang's precision is next level! Incredible fighter.”

What’s next for Rodtang Jitmuangnon?

Since that time, the Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been putting on spectacular showings in his bouts, and it has all led up to him next fighting Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 on January 28 with ONE Championship chairman & CEO Chatri Sityodtong sharing in the fans’ excitement.

Predicting how the bout turns out would be a difficult task for anyone, and while Jo Nattawut comes from Thailand, just like ‘Iron Man,’ he has been hesitant in picking an outright winner between the two.