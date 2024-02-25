“Gonna be a bangeerrr” - UFC’s explosive lightweight addition to May fight card sparks fan community abuzz

With a rumored UFC Fight Night card on May 11, the latest edition to the event has fans' approval.

As first reported by Matt Frevola and confirmed by journalist Marcel Dorff, Frevola will face lightweight veteran Michael Johnson on the card. The event's location has yet to be confirmed, but Dorff also reported that it will be targeted for St. Louis, Missouri.

Last competing at UFC 295, Frevola is coming off a knockout loss to Benoit Saint Denis that snapped a three-fight win streak. Frevola previously knocked out Drew Dober to enter the top 15.

Johnson last defeated Darrius Flowers at UFC Vegas 86. Since going on a four-fight losing streak from 2019 to 2021, Johnson has improved to 3-2 in his last five fights.

In a near-unanimous reception, fans expressed excitement about the matchup on social media. Many called the fight a 'banger' with both of the respective lightweights' careers.

One fan commented:

"Gonna be a bangeerrr"

Other fans wrote:

"My goat is getting slept"

"I'm scared for Michael Johnson in this fight"

"MJ is about to get chinned isn't he..."

"No way this fight isn't a banger. FOTN all over it. It ends early or these dudes are leaving in ambulances"

View more fan reactions to Matt Frevola vs. Michael Johnson below:

Fan reactions to Matt Frevola vs. Michael Johnson announcement [via @bigmarcel24]

UFC Fight Night event targeted for May 11 rumored to be in St. Louis

Roughly one month after UFC 300, the company is already preparing for another Midwest Fight Night card on May 11 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Per multiple sources, there are 'strong rumors' that the UFC front office desires to return to the Midwest of the United States for the first time since UFC Kansas City in April 2023.

With most of the promotional focus on UFC 300 and UFC 301, the May 11 Fight Night card does not have a confirmed main event.