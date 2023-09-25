“Gonna be a banger” - Twitter erupts over 'Dagestani Mountains vs. Brazilian Jungle' edit for Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira II

MMA fans erupted after Islam Makhachev posted an incredibly edited poster for his upcoming rematch against Charles Oliveira.

The reigning lightweight champion will defend his title in the same location he defeated Oliveira to win it last year at UFC 280. It was an impressive performance by the Dagestani as he submitted the Brazilian with an arm triangle in the second round.

In the meantime, Makhachev posted a photo of the poster along with a creative caption, writing:

"Dagestan Mountains vs Brazilian Jungles #part2 #ufcabudhabi"

The poster surfaced on X, where MMA fans weighed in with their thoughts on the artwork for the upcoming lightweight rematch. It received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with MMA fans complimenting and also sharing their prediction for what will transpire when Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira compete again.

Fans wrote:

"That edit hard asf, gonna be a banger...Got charles getting revenge, he'll be much more locked in for this fight guaranteed" [@LowkeyStoned_ - X]

"Dagestani mountains always prevail...Dagestan owns mma. We have ran this sport for decades. Longer then the Brazilians. We brought this sport to power with the dominance of KHABIB" [@FightDoctor_ - X]

"They're both tough places to live" [@BOLTHYPE - X]

"I'm going with Oliveira on this one...I feel he is hungry for the rematch. He made quick work of Dariush...I'm not sure what the game plan was last time but he looked sloppy. Threw a flying knee right into a left hook. Also pulled guard once lol...We will get a locked in DO BRONXS this time around!" [@quan_eth - X]

"Unless Charles comes out firing and keeping Makachev on the back foot, I don't see it going differently." [@IlluminateY97 - X]

"The best thing about this fight is, that they're both very respectful to each other. True warriors. Best of luck to both of em." [@GlarusGaming - X]

Comments on the poster

It will be interesting to see what transpires when Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira compete in their rematch at UFC 294 as 'Do Bronx' is coming off an impressive win and has an opportunity to avenge his loss.

Islam Makhachev responds to Colby Covington

Islam Makhachev recently responded to Colby Covington after the welterweight title challenger mentioned that he would welcome a fight with the reigning lightweight champion should he move up to 170lbs.

The Dagestani is focused on Charles Oliveira, but he has indicated that he is interested in moving up to welterweight in the future. 'Chaos' noted that if he defeats Leon Edwards to become the new champion, he would be willing to offer the lightweight champion the opportunity to challenge him first. Islam Makhachev took to X, where he shared a short two-word reply, writing:

"Easy money"

Response to Colby Covington