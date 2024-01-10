“Gonna do the Tombstone” - Garry Tonon puts an intriguing twist to his grappling training heading into ONE 165

Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend and former ONE featherweight MMA world title challenger Garry Tonon is bound to face former two-division ONE world champion Martin 'The Situ-Asian' Nguyen. Tonon, who is very much in the race for his division's throne, is most definitely looking for a third straight submission win at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru on January 28 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Ahead of Tonon's bout with Nguyen in the Land of the Rising Sun, ONE Championship posted a rather peculiar footage of 'The Lion Killer' grappling in the gym. It had a caption that said:

"Secret moves 😂 Garry Tonon steps back into action against Martin Nguyen at ONE 165! 💥 Who will come out on top? @garrytonon"

Fans are reacting to the video in various ways:

Comments on Garry Tonon's training video

@jayjessadawat said what the pro wrestling fans in all of us thought:

"Looks like he gonna do tombstone piledriver😂"

IBJJF Worlds gold medalist Gianni Grippo saw an opportunity for a submission, however:

"I see a perfect set up for a buggy choke 🤌🏼😂"

@juanjiujitsu and @babisouljaha were both confused about how the position came to be:

"Im still dizzy from it hahahaha"

"how do u even get put in this"

In his most recent performance, Garry Tonon reminded Shamil Gasanov why he is a BJJ legend

In Tonon's most recent outing, a 3-round MMA bout against Dagestani grappling specialist Shamil 'The Cobra' Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 12 back in July 2023, he reminded the world why you should never, under any circumstance, allow him to grab one of your legs. He'll take it home with him.

Against previously undefeated Dagestani, 'The Lion Killer' pulled off one of the nastiest-looking knee bar finishes we've seen last year.

In an interview with South China Morning Post after the bout, Tonon revealed that he may have cracked the code of the seemingly unbeatable Dagestani MMA wrestling:

"I think the recipe there is you got to submit these guys got to have those good breaking mechanics got to be you know, as they're trying to wrestle you and grapple you got to be able to get them back man."

Look to see Garry Tonon attempt the same outcome against Martin Nguyen at ONE 165 on January 28.