FREE FULL FIGHT: Garry Tonon schools Dagestan’s Shamil Gasanov in gut-wrenching submission win

At ONE Fight Night 12 last July 15, BJJ icon and former ONE featherweight world title challenger Garry Tonon reminded the world why you should never, ever allow him to grab one of your limbs. Chances are, he'll take it home with him.

Against previously undefeated Dagestani submission specialist Shamil 'The Cobra' Gasanov, the feared 'Lion Killer' one of the nastiest-looking knee bars we've ever seen.

ONE Championship posted the entire fight on YouTube:

"American BJJ legend Garry Tonon finished previously unbeaten Russian powerhouse Shamil Gasanov with a nasty second-round kneebar submission in their featherweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 12 – proudly presented by Stage Front!"

The fight was an intense chess match on the ground, with both Gasanov and Tonon finding success in dominant positions. The bout opened with Gasanov taking Tonon down with ease, as the American BJJ blackbelt may have chosen to show little resistance to the Dagestani's powerful wrestling. He did, however, use his jiu-jitsu expertise to avoid serious damage and eventually take Gasanov's back. The rest of the opening round saw both fighters jockeying for a better position in the clinch.

Come the second round, Garry Tonon came out blasting Gasanov with powerful kicks, which prompted the Dagestani to take him down again. After getting back up to his feet once again, 'The Lion Killer' dove in for a knee bar from within Gasanov's back clinch. It didn't take long for the Russian grappling expert to be screaming in pain and tapping out.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Garry Tonon said that he may have cracked the code of the seemingly unstoppable Dagestani MMA wrestling:

"I think the recipe there is you got to submit these guys got to have those good breaking mechanics got to be you know, as they're trying to wrestle you and grapple you got to be able to get them back man."

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 on replay and for free.