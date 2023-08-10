"Good on BKFC for investing in African American fighters" - Mike Perry signs multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle FC, fans react

Mike Perry took to Twitter to announce his new deal with Bare Knuckle Fighter Championship (BKFC). He tweeted:

"Happy to announce my Fighting Future ! To think of the man I’ll be when I accomplish the fine print I look forward to competition and am training to be the strongest and the fastest man on the planet."

The news made it's way to Reddit and fans took the opportunity to react to the news. Perry, being a fan-favorite, elicited some rather interesting and hilarious responses.

One fan on Reddit, referenced a popular Mike Perry interview in which he said he was '2 per cent African American' after taking a DNA test.

They said:

"Good on BKFC for investing in African American fighters"

"Bare knuckle & Mike Perry is such a wholesome duo for some odd reason. Like a happy ending of a MMA story."

"Prodigy in CTE perhaps. He had a way of eating punches with his face till other dude gets tired."

"Prodigy is an interesting word to use in this context."

"I’m glad for the dude. BKFC is exactly where he belongs. Plus he’s overcome so much diversity in his life."

"His post-UFC career has been wild, also he seems to be in a better place mentally these days which is good."

Fans on Reddit react to Mike Perry re-signing with BKFC

Mike Perry has his eyes set on fighting a world champion

Perry's manager, Malki Kawa, took to Twitter to state that he believed 'Platinum' would beat Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, Bradley Martyn and Logan Paul. He tweeted:

"Popular take: @PlatinumPerry beats Nate, @jakepaul, @BradleyMartyn possibly even @LoganPaul"

Perry took notice and replied:

"Wym possibly? I’m bout the dog fights, I’ll probably end up fighting a world Champion"

This may be a glimpse into who Perry's next opponent may be. He is arguably BKFC's biggest star and so, may be first in line to face any big names that come into the promotion.