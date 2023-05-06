Former UFC welterweight Mike Perry has found himself in the spotlight again in recent weeks, largely for his performances in the BKFC promotion.

‘Platinum’ recently overcame the challenge of former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, and then went onto have a staredown with Conor McGregor after the fight.

It’s probably fair to say that Perry has never been a stranger to controversy during his career. One of his most talked-about moments took place when he stunned fans by using the ‘N’ word during an Instagram live video with former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley.

The video, which has again been shared this week, sees Perry use the word openly – causing Woodley to laugh out loud – before justifying it by claiming he was “speaking from the heart”.

“What’s good my n*gga? How you doing brother? That’s good, man! You know I’m saying I think first of all it comes with, you ain’t gonna do sh*t to me when I say it because it comes from the heart!”

Unsurprisingly, the video has attracted plenty of comments on YouTube, including some humorous ones.

Fans comment on Mike Perry and Tyron Woodley's video

Remarkably, 2018 saw Perry claim to have taken a DNA test to prove that he was “2 per cent African American” – apparently giving him a free pass to use the ‘N’ word.

Mike Perry vs. Conor McGregor – Could the fight happen in BKFC?

Following their staredown last weekend in the BKFC ring, many fans have questioned whether Perry could indeed face off with Conor McGregor in the future.

‘Platinum’ was quick to challenge ‘The Notorious’ in a video after the event, calling him out for what he described as the “number one fight in the world”.

Check out Mike Perry’s call-out below.

Unfortunately, though, BKFC president David Feldman almost immediately poured cold water on the idea of McGregor joining his promotion in an interview after the event.

While Feldman did state that he’d spoken to ‘The Notorious’, he was also quick to remind fans that the Irishman remains under contract with the UFC.

“(McGregor) got into our ring and accepted a challenge that’s probably never gonna happen, let’s be honest...he’s under contract with the UFC.”

Check out what David Feldman said about McGregor below from 46:50 onwards:

With this in mind, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see Mike Perry vs. Conor McGregor in the BKFC ring any time soon.

