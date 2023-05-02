The MMA world was left stunned this weekend when Conor McGregor made an appearance at BKFC 41. ‘The Notorious’ confronted former UFC star Mike Perry after his victory over Luke Rockhold.

Conor McGregor remains contracted to the UFC and is supposedly set to fight Michael Chandler later this year after coaching against him on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

We're officially ONE MONTH away from the premiere of Let the countdown begin...⏱We're officially ONE MONTH away from the premiere of #TUF31 Let the countdown begin...⏱We're officially ONE MONTH away from the premiere of #TUF31! https://t.co/hoGCXIvy8U

After their staredown this weekend, though, Mike Perry clearly believes that he can tempt the Irishman into the BKFC ring for a big showdown.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, ‘Platinum’ had the following to say about McGregor:

“Conor, ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor vs. ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry is the only fight to make, it is the number one fight in the world, all the fans want it... We’ll throw hands, southpaw vs. orthodox, big power punchers...I’m the better boxer, and that’s no disrespect on you mate... You’ve had an amazing career, you said you’re never retiring, I’m getting a little older myself, I think we’ve come a long way... I’ve definitely come a long way, you’ve been at the top...it’s my turn to take over, so you could just hand me the keys or you can let me fight you for them.”

Catch the full interview below:

Perry may not be wrong about the possibility of a fight with McGregor being a big one. Their staredown drew a massive reaction on Twitter.

| LIVE on Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a face-off and @TheNotoriousMMA accepts. He enters the ring with the BKFC title over his shoulder. #BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a face-off and @TheNotoriousMMA accepts. He enters the ring with the BKFC title over his shoulder.#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE https://t.co/DoCw7OZTZP

Conor McGregor BKFC: Could Conor McGregor move to the bare knuckle promotion to fight Mike Perry?

MMA fans across the world have been excited by the possibility of Conor McGregor making a move into the world of bare-knuckle fighting following his staredown with Mike Perry at BKFC 41. Could this really happen, though?

Interestingly, BKFC President David Feldman has revealed that he spoke to ‘The Notorious’ this weekend. Unfortunately for BKFC fans, Feldman was frank about McGregor’s chances of joining his promotion:

“He got into our ring and accepted a challenge that’s probably never gonna happen, let’s be honest. He’s under contract with the UFC.”

Catch Feldman's remarks on The MMA Hour below:

Some fans, meanwhile, have been convinced that McGregor never intends to return to fighting after spotting him drinking whiskey from the bottle while watching BKFC 41 this weekend.

bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom #BKFC41 #UFC Conor McGregor is in the building and slamming whiskey at BKFC 41 Conor McGregor is in the building and slamming whiskey at BKFC 41 😳 #BKFC41 #UFC https://t.co/7XRdYVOZiu

As of the time of writing, McGregor’s fight with Michael Chandler does not have an official date, although most expect it to take place in late 2023.

