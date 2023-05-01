Bare Knuckle FC put on its best and most prestigious event last time out, with one of the standout highlights being Conor McGregor's attendance. Not only was the Irishman completely invested in the fights, but he also spent time with some of the company's staff and insisted that he enjoyed what they were doing.

Headlined by the relentless Mike Perry and former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, BKFC 41 was a resounding success. Alongside the large-name main event, viewers got to witness numerous memorable knockouts and a fight-of-the-year clash between the heavy-hitting duo of Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes.

BKFC president David Feldman discussed the impact of Conor McGregor on the success of the event and revealed a conversation the two had in which the former UFC champ-champ praised the organization for promoting real fights.

"I think we really parked into the number two spot in combat sports right now [following BKFC 41]. We really didn't know before the start that he [McGregor] was definitely coming... He made an epic appearance. I mean, forget that he came.

"Yeah, that's awesome, [but] he got into our ring and accepted a challenge that's probably never gonna happen, let's be honest. He's under contract with the UFC... My guys and my team hung with him afterward and he said, 'This is what fighting's supposed to be. This is the best thing I've ever seen in fighting.'"

Although he has become a superstar throughout his journey in MMA, Conor McGregor comes from a country that is synonymous with the world of bare-knuckle boxing and has a deep-rooted history in the sport.

Check out what David Feldman had to say regarding 'The Notorious' attending his BKFC event in the video below.

What were the standout moments of Conor McGregor's first BKFC appearance?

Not only did Conor McGregor attend the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship show for the first time, but he also had quite an eventful time sitting in attendance at the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

During Eddie Alvarez's blockbuster clash with Chad Mendes, the Dublin native called out from his seat for 'The Underground King' to throw an uppercut, which he obliged and landed on his opponent.

Later on, McGregor entered the ring upon Mike Perry's callout and had an iconic face-off take place where he was holding BKFC gold. The UFC competitor then got on the mic and cut a promo, rounding off what was a legendary night for the company.

