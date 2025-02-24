“Good day in the office” - Kade Ruotolo savors the atmosphere of getting his third straight MMA win at expense of Nicolas Vigna

Kade Ruotolo already feels his young MMA journey is heading into unstoppable territory. The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion secured his first hat-trick of MMA wins when he submitted Nicolas Vigna in their 175-pound catchweight match at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Taking to Instagram, Ruotolo reveled in the atmosphere of Qatar's growing and vibrant sporting scene and thanked his supporters for their overwhelming love.

Kade Ruotolo posted:

"It was a good day in the office! Thanks so much to everyone for the messages and support, going to get back to everyone asap🙏"

Ruotolo, one of this generation's best Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists, transitioned to MMA in mid-2024 and has looked as imposing as ever with each fight he's had.

The 22-year-old's aggression was on full display in Qatar when he went at Vigna, who was at a perfect 7-0 heading into ONE 171, the moment the opening bell rang.

Ruotolo quickly took the fight to the ground and locked in a nasty heel hook in the first 20 seconds of the match. Vigna, ever the seasoned veteran, managed to wriggle out and get back up to his feet, but that only put him in prime position for a lunging straight right from Ruotolo.

After another solid takedown, Ruotolo worked his way to a rear-naked choke then transitioned to full mount to cause heavy ground-and-pound damage. Kade Ruotolo then gave up on his ground striking and locked in the arm-triangle choke to submit Vigna 3:04 into the first round.

The California native is now 3-0 in his MMA career with ONE Championship, and a perfect 9-0 in his overall tenure in the promotion.

Fans can watch replays of ONE 171 at watch.onefc.com.

Kade Ruotolo believes he had Nicolas Vigna with his first submission attempt

Nicolas Vigna proved that he's far too tough for his own good. Kade Ruotolo thought he had submitted Vigna with a heel hook attempt in the first 20 seconds of the match.

In his post-fight interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson, Ruotolo said he heard Vigna's right ankle pop multiple times only for the Argentine veteran to push through the pain.

"That head kick that landed out first. I saw it and I knew I caught it. I saw the leg entry and I just had to go for it. I felt a couple of nasty pops on the ankle lock…I hope his ankle’s all good. But yeah, he’s a tough guy for sure. I’m surprised he didn’t tap at the first heel hook."

