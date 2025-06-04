"Good experience with good people" - Roberto Soldic says ONE 171: Qatar will always hold a special place in his heart

Croatian knockout machine Roberto Soldic continues to cherish the memories from his spectacular knockout victory over Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171: Qatar, citing the overwhelming fan support and electric atmosphere as defining elements of that career-changing night.

Ad

The former two-division KSW champion delivered one of the most devastating finishes in recent ONE Championship memory. He reflected on the entire experience surrounding his maiden promotional triumph inside the packed Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar this past February.

"It was a good experience with good people around me. It was nice memories," Soldic told UFD Gym when discussing the fan support he received at ONE 171: Qatar.

Ad

Trending

"Most importantly, it was a win from the fight. I also had a lot of support from the Croatian, Bosnian, [and] Germany fans. They came to support me. So this is really nice memories, and it is going to stay for a long time."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the full interview here:

Ad

Soldic headed into the promotion's hotly anticipated return in Qatar with his back against the wall.

'Robocop's' promotional bow at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022 against Russian athlete Murad Ramazanov ended in a no-contest. In his sophomore outing, Roberto Soldic went down to former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam by second-round knockout.

But, the 30-year-old reminded fans that he's ready to take huge strides as he finished Arslanaliev with a piston-like left hook in the very first round of their welterweight MMA matchup.

Ad

Roberto Soldic's highlight-reel win at ONE 171: Qatar was the 19th finish on his resume. Additionally, the UFD Gym athlete walked away with a US$50,000 performance bonus.

Ad

Fight fans who missed any of the action can rewatch the entire card for free at watch.onefc.com.

Christian Lee says Roberto Soldic is on his radar following spectacular Qatar KO

ONE welterweight and lightweight MMA world champion Christian Lee knows he's got himself a serious contender based on Roberto Soldic's first-round destruction of Dagi Arslanaliev in Qatar.

Ad

Lee, who's currently waiting to resume his quest inside the Circle, discussed the possibility of a showdown with Soldic during an interview with the South China Morning Post. He shared:

"I think that with how he started off his ONE Championship journey, his first fight ending in a no-contest, and losing his second fight, I think that it’s going to take more than just one good win to get a title shot. But he’s definitely in my line of view."

Ad

'The Warrior' was last in action at ONE Fight Night 26 in December last year, where he put his lightweight crown on the line against Alibeg Rasulov.

Sadly, their exciting scrap came to an abrupt end due to an inadvertent eye poke from the defending king.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.