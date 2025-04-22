"Good that he retired as a champion" - Fabricio Andrade salutes Demetrious Johnson's decision to call it a day at the top

Brazilian MMA superstar Fabricio Andrade said that Demetrious Johnson wrote a perfect ending to his incredible professional career as a fighter because he left the sport as the undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion shared this during this recent appearance on Inside Fighting's YouTube channel for an online interview. Andrade said:

"I think it's good that he retired as a champion. He did everything he could do. He is one of the best to ever do it. And I respect him a lot and everything that he's done."

Check out Fabricio Andrade's interview below:

'Wonder Boy' has recently improved his ONE Championship record to seven wins and one loss after beating his South Korean nemesis Kwon Won Il in their championship rematch at ONE 170 via first-round TKO finish.

Andrade only needed 42 seconds to fold 'Pretty Boy' in half with an atomic punch straight to his body and retain his 26-pound golden belt. Now, he's waiting for the promotion to call his number for his next defense of his world title.

Fabricio Andrade says that he won't surrender his status as the undisputed king of the bantamweight division

In the same interview with Inside Fighting, the Tiger Muay Thai representative claimed that he doesn't have any plans on giving up his throne anytime soon against any contender.

Andrade even said that he will continue to work hard in improving his skills to prove that he is above the competition, as he explained:

"To Kwon Won Il, yeah, he was on a good streak. But as I said before, I am on another level - and that fight showed that. Not trying to sound confident. But it is what it is. I trained hard to get here, and I don't wanna give up my spot anytime."

