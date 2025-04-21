"See someone emerge to become the new contender" - Fabricio Andrade keeps a close eye on potential challengers to his throne

After reasserting his mastery over Kwon Won Il last January 2025 at ONE 170 with a first-round TKO finish in their championship rematch to retain his ONE bantamweight MMA crown, Fabricio Andrade is still waiting for the rightful challenger to his reign as the divisional king.
Andrade revealed this during his recent talk with Inside Fighting for an interview on their YouTube channel, saying:
"Right now, I haven't thought about it. I do see some names, some fighters that could be potential opponents. But I think anytime a fight can happen and we can see someone emerge to become the new contender."
Watch Fabricio Andrade's interview here:
As it stands, 'Wonder Boy' has almost cleared the contenders in the bantamweight division.
He has already defeated John Lineker, Kwon Won Il, and Jeremy Pacatiw. These victories also saw him earn multiple US$50,000 performance bonuses from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
The only two other ranked challengers that he hasn't fought yet are the number two-ranked Stephen Loman and number four-ranked Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.
Other contenders who are included in Andrade's hit list are Mark Abelardo, Shoko Sato, and Li Kai Wen.
Fabricio Andrade says that he always brings his best, even when he's not 100 percent
The Tiger Muay Thai representative gave a spine-chilling message to every contender in the bantamweight MMA division and claimed that he always brings his best whenever he steps inside the Circle.
Additionally, the Brazilian knockout artist vowed to do this even if he is not 100%, which is why they can't write him off, as he told Inside Fighting during the same recent interview:
"Don't underestimate me—that's all. I always fight and bring my best version with me. Even when I sometimes may not be at my 100 percent, I am still very dangerous."