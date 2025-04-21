Fabricio Andrade warns challengers that he’s ‘very dangerous’ even if he’s not at his best: “Don’t underestimate me”

Even when he's not at his best, Fabricio Andrade is a dangerous man. Andrade, the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, is a perfect 7-0 in mixed martial arts competition under the ONE Championship banner. Furthermore, 'Wonder Boy' has an impressive 88% finish rate with all but one of his wins ending inside the distance.

That has made Andrade, without a doubt, one of the most destructive fighters in ONE, regardless of sport or weight class.

Still, Andrade feels that he's regularly underestimated. During a recent interview with Inside Fighting, the Brazilian knockout artist offered a warning to anyone planning on stepping inside the Circle with him.

"Don’t underestimate me—that’s all. I always fight and bring my best version with me. Even when I sometimes may not be at my 100 percent, I am still very dangerous."

Check out Fabricio Andrade's comments below:

With highlight-reel finishes against John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker and two body-shot KOs against Kwon Won Il, looking past Andrade seems like a pretty silly idea at this point.

Fabricio Andrade is focused on building a legacy in combat sports

Since scoring a vicious 42-second knockout against Kwon Won Il at ONE 170 in January, Fabricio Andrade has not yet booked a return to the Circle.

And while the when, where, and more importantly, who Andrade faces in his next outing is yet to be determined, 'Wonder Boy' guarantees that no matter who it is, he'll always strive to continue achieving excellence and inspiring fighters and fans around the world. He said:

"There are plenty of things I have to do and achieve to continue inspiring people, inside and outside the Circle. So right now, I'm just aiming to do that and create this kind of legacy."

With featherweight MMA contenders lining up for their shot at the Brazilian, who do you think should get the next shot at Andrade's 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

