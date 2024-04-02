Fans nearly fell for an April Fools' joke in which a former Jake Paul rival claimed to replace boxing legend Mike Tyson.

The boxer mentioned above is Hasim Rahman Jr., who recently took to X and claimed that he had taken Tyson's place ahead of the latter's boxing match against Paul. The fight is set to take place on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be streamed live on Netflix. He wrote:

''I am thrilled to share some breaking news with all of you. As many of you know, Mike Tyson has unfortunately not been approved by the commission for his highly anticipated bout with Jake Paul. However, I am delighted to announce that I have been selected as the replacement, with ample time to prepare for this momentous event."

Rahman added:

''To all of you, my fellow sports enthusiasts, I want to express my appreciation for your good spirits and encouragement. Your enthusiasm fuels my passion for this sport, and I am truly grateful for each and every one of you. Thank you once again for your support and well wishes. Together, we will make history in the ring. As we look forward to the upcoming bout, let's make this April Fools Day one to remember, and bring some light to the fact that this is what fights fans should be getting!''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

''Lad you're brutal''

''Huhhh??? No Tyson?''

''I hate you bro I was bout to be hyped... good thing I read til the end''

What transpired between Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr.?

Jake Paul was set to face Hasim Rahman Jr. on Aug. 6, 2022, at Madison Square Garden, New York. But the bout was canceled.

Rahman had trouble dropping the weight in time, even though they had both signed to fight at 200 pounds initially. He shared a video on social media stating that he couldn't lose more weight than 215.

After Rahman's announcement, Paul mentioned that Rahman had changed the fight from 200 to 205 pounds earlier. Then Rahman's team contacted him again, saying the fighter couldn't go any lower than 215 pounds. His team threatened to withdraw if the fight weight was not renegotiated to 215 pounds.

Following this, Paul stated that his manager called off the fight as he generally competes at 190 pounds, so 215 would have been a significant challenge for him.

