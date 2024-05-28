“Good training in Japan” - Fabricio Andrade puts the work in with K-1 champs Shintaro Matsukura, Taiga Kawabe

Fabricio Andrade is adding every possible dimension to his already lethal offense. The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion is currently in Japan to improve on his stand-up with two of the country's best strikers.

Andrade posted on Instagram that he's training with K-1 Kickboxing world champions Shintaro Matsukura and Taiga Kawabe ahead of his yet-to-be-announced return to action.

"Good training in Japan today, thank you guys 🦾 #kickboxing #japan #chama," wrote Fabricio Andrade on Instagram.

'Wonder Boy' is no stranger to working with other world champions, but this is the first time he cross-trained with Matsukura and Kawabe.

An already lethal striker, it's intriguing to see how much Andrade improved after working with Kawabe and Matsukura at Try Hard Gym in Tokyo.

Andrade was a former kickboxer and Muay Thai artist and amassed an impressive 40-3 record across the two disciplines. Mixed martial arts, however, became his ultimate goal and he quickly shot up the bantamweight MMA rankings after joining ONE Championship in 2020.

The Brazilian superstar is a perfect 6-0 (1 no contest) in his MMA matches in ONE Championship. Andrade ultimately captured the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title when he knocked out John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7.

Fabricio Andrade alludes to a possible return after bittersweet 2023

Fabricio Andrade didn't have the best of campaigns in 2023.

Despite starting the year with a world title triumph, Andrade fell to his first promotional defeat when he lost to ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in their super fight for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne.

Andrade eventually revealed he was nursing multiple injuries before he fought Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 16.

After spending some time with his family and training in his home country of Brazil, Andrade briefly returned to Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand, and alluded that his return would be sooner rather than later:

"Ready to go 🦾 #onechampionship," wrote Fabricio Andrade on Instagram.