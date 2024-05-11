WATCH: Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade looking loose in his road to recovery after injury-filled 2023

Current ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade is closing in on a full bill of health and his return to the Circle.

After delivering a dominant performance against former titleholder John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker to claim the bantamweight crown at ONE Fight Night 7 last year, 'Wonder Boy' returned in November for an opportunity to become a two-sport titleholder. Unfortunately, things didn't go his way as he suffered a vicious second-round knockout at the hands of current bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty.

Following the defeat, Fabricio Andrade revealed that he had been dealing with multiple lingering injuries which may have affected his performance.

Today, Andrade is looking good in the gym and he regains his health and preps both his body and his mind to defend his 26 pounds of gold in 2024.

No official date has been announced for Andrade's return, but if 'Wonder Boy' gets his wish, division standout Kwon Won Il will be the first fighter he faces.

Fabricio Andrade responds to Kwon Won Il's scathing callout

The last time South Korean contender Kwon Won Il lost a fight, it was a brutal 62-second body kick KO against Fabricio Andrade.

Since then, 'Pretty Boy' has won three straight fights against Mark Abelardo, Artem Belakh, and Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg. Following his most recent victory, Kwon took a not-so-subtle approach to calling for a rematch with the champ.

“But if I can, I want to face this other guy," Kwon said in his poast-fight interview. "Everybody knows it, right? Hey, Fabricio ‘Chicken Dance’ Andrade. Where are you motherfu**er? I’m going to kill you!”

Andrade replied in short order, simply telling the South Korean that he would see him soon.

Do you want to see Fabricio Andrade run back his ONE 158 clash with Kwon Won Il when he makes his return?