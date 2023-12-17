WATCH: Tawanchai’s surgical beatdown of Danish star Niclas Larsen at ONE 158

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will defend his belt against perhaps his most difficult challenger to date at ONE Friday Fights 46. On December 22, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Thai world champion will face former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn.

This bout might very well be an exhilarating chess match as both warriors are known for their technical acumen that's second to none. Superbon is perhaps the grandmaster of head kicks while the ONE featherweight Muay Thai king is the most technically clean striker in the sport today.

If you want to see how technically sound the ONE feathweight Muay Thai king truly is, just watch his 2-round decimation of Danish striker Niclas Larsen at ONE 158 last year.

Watch the fight here:

There's a lot to be learned from this fight if we want to understand how the Thai world champion will deal with his challenger come fight night. One thing to point out is that Superbon, like Larsen, fights in the orthodox stance.

This means that there's a clear path for southpaw Tawanchai's piston left cross to land on the challenger. Conversely, however, this stance difference allows Superbon to land his signature right head kick.

Tawanchai vs. Niclas Larsen fight breakdown

Larsen went straight at Tawanchai like from the opening bell, trying to overwhelm the Thai superstar early. It didn't work as much as he fell victim to blinding combinations inside once he got close.

At the 30-second mark of the round, the Thai future world champion connected with a clean 3-2 combination that dropped Larsen instantly. After beating the 10-count, the Dane once again found himself on the floor after receiving a spear-like teep kick from his Thai foe.

The second round was pretty much the same story. Larsen desperately tried to make a dent on Tawanchai without much success. Mid-way through the round, Saenchai's young protege once again connected with another 2-3 combination that put Larsen down for the count.

Look to see the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion attempt to replicate this performance at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.