“Their sports science is way ahead of us” – Tawanchai says Thai fighters can learn a lot from facing foreign opponents

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is bound for a historic battle at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

Inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand, the 24-year-old Muay Thai superstar will square off against former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

This massive bout for the ages is a rare one today, as two of the best Thai fighters will go head to head on the world stage. Although he is fighting one of the best from his country, Tawanchai has made a name for himself by defeating some of the best "Farang" (foreign) fighters in Muay Thai.

In an interview with Antoine Pinto on YouTube, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion spoke about what separates foreign fighters from Thais today:

“First, non-Thais are more determined, hardworking, disciplined, and studious. Their sports science is way ahead of us, so they learn and catch up fast.”

While the foundations of the art were created and perfected by the Thai people, much of the advancements and innovations of modern times were brought forth by foreign fighters - particularly those from the West.

Their advancements in technology and sports science have gone through leaps and bounds throughout many generations. Even Thai legends like Samart Payakaroon and Saenchai himself recognize the importance of "Farang" fighters in the sport.

Watch the full interview here:

Tawanchai intent on not losing his belt against Superbon at ONE Friday FIghts 46

In the same interview Antoine Pinto Tawanchai expressed his hyper-focus on keeping his iron grip on the belt once he steps inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on December 22.

The world champion knows that his upcoming challenger, Superbon, poses the biggest threat to his reign so far. He was, however, unflinching when he said these words:

“For this fight, I only think of one thing - that I cannot lose. I don't want to be disappointed and lose the belt. I won it with my sweats and tears and I don't want to lose it that easily.”

