WATCH: Tawanchai’s brutal way of developing his core muscles in preparation for super fight against Superbon

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is heading for a historic showdown at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22. Inside the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand, the 24-year-old phenom will square off with former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

This massive bout for the ages feels like a mark in time - a pivotal moment in the modern history of the sport. Fighters and fans are divided on who to root for, as both modern-day icons are near-perfect in every aspect of the game.

Speaking of near-perfect, it looks like Tawanchai is striving for it and more during his fight preparations:

"Abs of steel 🔥👊 Is this part of your training routine?⁠ @tawanchay_pk"

Fans are reacting to the video in the comments section:

@stthompson804, @sanju__tkd, and @luke_metcalfex are all raving about Tawanchai's insane endurance and durability:

"Build rock hard abs🔥🔥🔥"

"Difference between gym boy and fighter,s exercise"

"@8thomasgriffin this guy will take some stopping. Looks indestructible from what I've seen 😝"

Impact resistance is always important in combat sports, especially those that involve absorbing strikes. Muay Thai fighters, especially those originating from Thailand, are some of the toughest athletes known to man. Their ability to take tremendous impact to the midsection and other parts of their anatomy is second to none. It's almost as if they're carved out of wood.

Tawanchai is being true to his Thai roots with his ab conditioning workout.

Tawanchai takes on three training partners in preparation for Superbon

Aside from having people hit his abdomen with full force while he does hanging leg raises, he's also sparring with three fighters in the gym:

"1 VS 3 😱🔥 Muangthai, Yamin, and Surkim rotate themselves to work on clinching with @tawanchay_pk to make it stronger for defending his throne against Superbon on 22 December at ONE Lumpinee 46.💪👊 @muangthai_pk @yamin_pk.saenchai @surkim_pk"

In any fight training, this practice, commonly known as "Shark Tank'' or "Gauntlet", is essential for anyone preparing for an upcoming fight. One fighter - presumably the one fighting soon - must stay in the middle while multiple fresh fighters take turns sparring him one after the other, with no rest in between. This is quite important in building endurance, cardio, and heart.

Don’t miss ONE Friday Fights 46, which will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on December 22.