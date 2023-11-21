WATCH: Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai takes on three training partners in preparation for Superbon mega-fight

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set for a historic showdown at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22. Inside the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand, the 24-year-old world champion will face former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

This super fight for the ages is considered to be an essential watch for any Muay Thai fan. Fighters, fans, and pundits are divided on who will come out that night with the belt, as both Tawanchai and Superbon are masters of nearly every aspect of the game.

Tawanchai is deep in his preparations in the gym:

"1 VS 3 😱🔥 Muangthai, Yamin, and Surkim rotate themselves to work on clinching with @tawanchay_pk to make it stronger for defending his throne against Superbon on 22 December at ONE Lumpinee 46.💪👊 @muangthai_pk @yamin_pk.saenchai @surkim_pk"

In combat sports training, this practice is commonly known as "Shark Tank" or "Gauntlet Sparring". Having one fighter - presumably the one preparing for a fight - stay in the middle while fresh fighters take turns sparring him is essential in building endurance, cardio, and heart.

If you can handle, beat, or survive three fresh fighters in consecutive sparring sessions without rest, chances are you'll handily dispatch your opponent in the fight.

Tawanchai pulverizes a watermelon during fight camp

In a recent video released by ONE Championship, the otherworldly power of the defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion was on full display. We saw this as he was smashing a watermelon with his bare fist:

"Like a wrecking ball! 💥🍉 Witness Tawanchai’s explosive power when he takes on Superbon at ONE Friday Fight 46! @tawanchay_pk"

The young Thai world champion said after reducing the large fruit into bits:

"I used the wrong side. I should have used the left hook. Oh ****! It's a mess."

Just imagine if he used his left hand, his power hand. The watermelon would have exploded together with the arms of the man holding it. The chances of that happening are small but never zero. We've witnessed the Thai world champion end bouts early with his debilitating strikes from his power side.

Don’t miss ONE Friday Fights 46, which will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on December 22.