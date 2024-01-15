“Where are you mother****er?” – Kwon Won Il calls for rematch against Fabricio Andrade in expletive-laden tirade

South Korean knockout artist Kwon Won Il wants a rematch against ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade following his impressive victory at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12 in Thailand.

‘Pretty Boy’ stopped Mongolian Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg in their featured clash at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in the second round with punishing elbows.

It was a culmination of the dominant performance by the 27-year-old Extreme Combat / P-Boy MMA standout, who wore down his opponent with his potent combination of striking and grappling.

Immediately after his third straight victory, Kwon Won Il took to the microphone and called out Fabricio Andrade, who knocked him out back in 2022, for a rematch with an expletive-laden verbal onslaught:

“But if I can, I want to face this other guy. Everybody knows it, right? Hey, Fabricio ‘Chicken Dance’ Andrade. Where are you motherfu**er? I’m going to kill you!”

The impressive TKO victory Kwon Won Il secured over Shinechagtga earn him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Kwon Won Il wants to avenge KO loss to Fabricio Andrade

Even before he got the win at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video, Kwon Won Il strongly made it known that he wanted a rematch with Fabricio Andrade next and redeem himself for the knockout loss he absorbed at the hands of ‘Wonder Boy'.

The two fighters met in June 2022, when the Brazilian was not yet the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion. Andrade went on to knock out Kwon in the opening round with a nasty body kick.

The South Korean was not able to unleash his full arsenal in the clash, something he wants to make up for in a possible do-over against the now-world champion.

Kwon said:

“Whoever they put in front of me, I’ll knock them down. I just hope they put Andrade in front of me soon.”

Good thing for Kwon, the Brazilian said he is also open to a rematch, making a re-engagement between the two not a matter of if, but when.