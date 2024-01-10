“He’s a guy who creates attention” – Fabricio Andrade on why he’s interested in a rematch with Kwon Won Il

Reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade wouldn’t mind sharing the circle once more with the enigmatic Kwon Won Il.

‘Wonder Boy’ made this clear in a recent interview with ONE, where he commended the Korean’s improvements since their fateful encounter at ONE 158 in 2022.

Moreover, the Brazilian star admitted he admires Kwon’s flashy nature, particularly the way he publicizes his fights:

“If Kwon wins, I believe he could be the next contender,” he said.

“And it would be a good fight against him. I’ve faced him before, and he’s a guy who promotes fights a lot. He’s a guy who creates attention and generates expectations for fans with the way he promotes his fights, so I think it would be a good fight for me.”

Truth be told, Andrade and Kwon have a lot of similarities. Apart from their entertaining style and undeniable knockout power, the pair of bantamweights certainly know how to cut a great promo.

However, Kwon must first get past Shine Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18 to earn a rematch with the bantamweight MMA king.

ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video will air live in US primetime on January 12. The entire card emanating from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok will air free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il’s first match was pure fireworks

Given both fighters’ explosive striking backgrounds, Andrade and Kwon aggressively tried to tear each other’s heads off the moment the bell rang.

‘Pretty Boy’ found success with his slick boxing early, but the Tiger Muay Thai and Evolve MMA product soon found his rhythm and displayed brilliant counterstriking.

A well-placed left kick to the liver eventually ended Kwon’s night, as Andrade followed up with another hard shot for the incredible knockout.

Watch Fabricio Andrade vs. Kwon Won Il, here: