“His ground game is weak’ – Fabricio Andrade reveals the ‘gaps’ in Shine Zoltsetseg’s armor that Kwon Won Il must capitalize on

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade has a vested interest in the action that will go down at ONE Fight Night 18 this Friday night.

The 26-year-old phenom from Fortaleza, Brazil will be watching closely as several bantamweight talents will see action in the ‘land of a thousand smiles’.

However, there is one fight in particular that he will be keeping a close eye on, and that’s between no.3-ranked bantamweight MMA contender ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il of South Korea and dangerous Mongolian knockout artist Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.

Kwon and Zoltsetseg lock horns at ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, January 12th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Andrade shared his thoughts on the upcoming matchup.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“Shine Zoltsetseg has some gaps, and he will give up the fight as it goes on, especially if the opponent takes the fight to the ground. His ground game is very weak. He has great knockout power, but his takedown defense is very weak, and so is his ground game.”

It seems we know which way Andrade is leaning toward, and that’s for the South Korean slugger Kwon. In fact, ‘Wonder Boy’ stated in recent interviews that he wouldn’t mind granting Kwon a rematch if he can get past Zoltsetseg this weekend.

Fabricio Andrade wants to run it back with Kwon Won Il

According to the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, there aren’t many fighters truly deserving of a shot at his crown, but Fabricio Andrade says Kwon Won Il has certainly earned his merit.

Kwon has won his last two fights in impressive fashion, stopping both Artem Belakh and Mark Abelardo inside the distance since his own loss to Andrade in June of 2022.

If Kwon wins his next fight against Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg, it could set up a rematch with Andrade for the bantamweight MMA belt.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.