Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg targets Fabricio Andrade’s bantamweight gold: “It won’t take too much time”

After back-to-back defeats at the hands of Yoshiki Nakahara and Ilya Freymanov, Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg decided to move down to the bantamweight division after only winning one of his featherweight bouts against Ma Jia Wen in his ONE Championship debut in January 2020.

The ONE Warrior Series alumni made a successful debut in the bantamweight division after taking a close split decision victory against Chen Rui at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22. That event went down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his recent appearance on South China Morning Post’s YouTube channel for an interview, the 27-year-old Mongolian set his goal straight of earning a shot at reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade.

To make matters easier for him on fight night, the Mongolian athlete plans to take their fight in an unfamiliar territory for his opposite number.

The Zorky MMA athlete said:

“Of course I’m going to take that title soon, very soon. It won’t take too much time because I’ve prepared my ground game really well recently because I’ve been practising with the Mongolian wrestling team.”

Known to be a striking maestro, ‘Wonder Boy’ may have his hands full against the up-and-coming contender as he must deal with the wrestling-heavy approach that the 27-year-old Mongolian wants to employ.

But Andrade is locked in on his upcoming world title showdown with ONE bantamweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 16 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3. The entire event is set to air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.