"See you soon" - Bantamweight MMA champ Fabricio Andrade responds to Kwon Won Il's scathing world title match call-out

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade was recently called out by Kwon Won Il.

Kwon Won Il, a former thorn on the side of Andrade, called for his rematch again in a scathing message as soon as he saw the divisional king enjoying his vacation on his Instagram page this week.

"Hey Fabricio Andrade are you scared?" Kwon began. "Are you afraid to lose in a rematch?"

'Wonder Boy' has since responded to Kwon, tagging him with the following casual expression on his story.

"See you soon."

Fabricio Andrade responds back to Kwon Won Il

The two bantamweights previously squared off in Singapore at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen, with Kwon facing Andrade in a pivotal matchup.

Since both strikers have a history of knocking people out, fans expected to see one of them walk away with a massive KO victory.

No one, however, expected it to happen so soon into the first round. Fabricio Andrade didn't even break a sweat when he dropped Kwon with a debilitating liver kick.

Despite the loss, Kwon regained composure and worked his way to world title contention. Scoring three straight stoppages in his last three fights has given Kwon possibly precedence over any of the other contenders in the division.

"He's a good guy to fight" - Fabricio Andrade explains why Kwon Won Il is a good contender for him

Kwon Won Il is potentially Fabricio Andrade's next world title challenger before John Lineker.

Looking back at his track record, Kwon scored a second-round finish via ground-and-pound over Mongolian slugger Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg in his last fight, which was preceded by two other highlight-reel finishes over Artem Belakh and Mark Abelardo.

When Fabricio Andrade was asked if he thought Kwon was a good contender for him in a rematch, 'Wonder Boy' told SCMP MMA:

"He's a good guy to fight, you know, he brings the heat on. He talks a lot, and he's doing a good job at that, you know, and he's winning fights, you know. He finished guys and yeah, that's why he's a good contender."

