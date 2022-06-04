"Get ready boy, you are next" - Fabricio Andrade calls out champion John Lineker after finishing Kwon Won Il at ONE 158

At ONE 158, we saw the crowning of perhaps the next title challenger to ONE bantamweight champion John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker's new belt. 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade recorded a third straight stoppage win on top of a 7-fight winning streak.

He did so by folding his similarly heavy-handed foe, 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il. The KO was so amazing that it won Adrade a $50,000 performance bonus at ONE 158.

Both fighters are known for their knockout power and so fans were salivating at their fateful meeting in the co-main event of ONE 158. Andrade was on a 6-fight winning streak while Kwon was riding a 3-fight stoppage streak. The proverbial "unstoppable force meets an immovable object" scenario.

Right at the opening bell, Andrade threw a hard left roundhouse kick to Kwon's ribs, seemingly telling him that he had more than just his hands as weapons to knock him out.

Story continues below ad

You could cut the tension in the air with a knife as both fighters threw nifty straight punches and hard kicks at each other's bodies and heads. It was not a wild slugfest but a calculated chess match with nuclear warheads as pieces.

Just a little over a minute into the opening round, 'Wonder Boy' connected again with his left roundhouse kick to the body. The timing and impact was perfect as Kwon went down to the ground in utter pain, ending the fight via TKO.

Story continues below ad

After winning the bout, Andrade took to the mic to express his thoughts on the finish and call out somebody he's been wanting to fight for so long, the champion John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker. After the fight, with Mitch Chilson holding the mic for him, the hard-hitting Brazilian said this:

"I have been working a lot with my kicks. Everything, you know. And I knew he [Kwon] have some openings and I knew when I touch him, I have some different power, you know. I have some different speed and I knew I was going to finish him and I know I'm gonna finish [ONE bantamweight champion] John Lineker. Get ready boy, you are next."

Watch the match highlights below:

Story continues below ad

ONE bantamweight champ John Lineker responds after getting called out at ONE 158

When asked by Mitch Chilson what he wanted to say to the current bantamweight champion, Fabricio Andrade looked at the camera and said these words:

"I'm coming for you, John Chicken Lineker. Don't hide. Don't hide. You are next!"

The champion, never to let things like these slide, took to his Instagram account to coldly fashion a reply to the ONE 158 bonus-winning fighter:

Story continues below ad

"I am accustomed to guys calling me out! I am always the guy to beat! I will fight anyone One wants me to fight. But I disrespect no one. Sooner or later will be @fabricioandrade1 turn. He will regret disrespecting me."

Check out the Instagram post below:

When power meets power, sometimes it boils down to who is tougher than who. With a possible clash looming in the future, Andrade and Lineker will get to finid out who is truly made of steel inside the cage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far