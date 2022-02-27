"Is someone gonna tell him?" - Gordon Ryan comments on Reinier de Ridder calling out Andre Galvao

Reinier de Ridder had a dominant outing at ONE: Full Circle and called out Andre Galvao for a grappling match at ONE X. However, Gordon Ryan thinks that there was something off when ‘The Dutch Knight’ said he wanted to challenge the “best grappler."

On Instagram, ONE Championship posted the clip of the challenge, to which Ryan asked:

“Wait... he thinks Andre is the best grappler? is someone gonna tell him?”

Upon learning about the challenge, Galvao took to his own Instagram page to accept the challenge.

According to BJJ Heroes, Galvao’s grappling record consists of 157 wins with 73 submissions and only four submission losses in 27 losses overall. The 39-year-old’s record certainly proves that he’s one of the best in the world.

To his credit, the 26-year-old Ryan already has 89 wins and 73 submissions to his name, with only one submission loss in five overall. He already owns victories over notable grapplers like Keenan Cornelius and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis. Ryan also has wins over fellow ONE Championship athletes Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, Garry Tonon, and Yuri Simoes.

Ryan and Galvao have been going at each other for quite some time now. However, the pair are yet to face off in a match. In 2021, both athletes signed on to ONE Championship for submission grappling and MMA.

While they are already confirmed to participate at ADCC 2022, there’s a chance that we’ll see the rivalry heat up even more in the Circle.

Reinier de Ridder hasn’t forgotten about Ryan. In his post-fight interview, he expressed his interest in a match with ‘The King’ in the future:

“Let’s get through Galvao first. That would be an immense upset, so let’s face that one first, and then Gordon, yeah why not?”

Reinier de Ridder prefers competing at MMA but open to compete in submission grappling

Reinier de Ridder may be one of the best grapplers we’ve seen in the Circle in recent years. However, some prominent names in grappling are flocking the promotion, which could test the Dutch star's skills.

In his post-fight interview, ‘The Dutch Knight’ was asked where he would like to challenge these grappling legends in the Circle if he was given a choice:

“MMA is my home and I want to showcase my all-around skills in every fight. I don’t think Gordon or Galvao are interested in MMA right now and I don’t think they’re up to par, so I’ll take a detour to grappling for them. But if it’s possible to do something in MMA, I’ll always prefer MMA.”

Reinier de Ridder may get a better feel of what he can do on the mats if his match with Galvao pushes through at ONE X.

