ADCC confirms Garry Tonon's inclusion in 2022 World Championships

ADCC has announced that ONE Championship’s featherweight grappling sensation Garry Tonon will take part in this year’s ADCC Submission Fighting World Championships.

‘The Lion Killer’ will compete in the 77kg division at the event, which is set to take place September 17 and 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. No opponent had been confirmed for the featherweight MMA star at the time of writing.

The submission fighting tournament’s latest Instagram post detailed his next appearance.

“ADCC 2022: Fan favorite Garry Tonon makes his 5th ADCC appearance in the 77 KG division. Garry medaled at ADCC 2019 and his match with Renato Canuto was awarded best match.”

Before his clash at the 2022 World Championships takes place, the American will face Thanh Le for the ONE featherweight world title at ONE X on March 26.

The 30-year-old is undefeated in his MMA career and has earned a 6-0 record courtesy of five finishes and a dominant decision win. His impressive run earned him a shot at Thanh Le's world title.

A victory for 'The Lion Killer' against the American-Vietnamese would be a significant morale booster ahead of his 2022 ADCC World Championships push.

The ADCC event will also feature a hotly anticipated meeting between ONE’s finest submission specialists Andre Galvao and Gordon Ryan. Galvao, a fourth-degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, will defend his super fight title against Ryan, who won the gold medal at the 2019 ADCC championship.

Relive Garry Tonon’s impressive 55-second submission over Nakahara

At ONE: Enter the Dragon in May 2019, the submission expert earned his best MMA career win to date courtesy of a heel hook against Japanese phenom Yoshiki Nakahara.

In the lead-up to the contest, Nakahara was expected to be ‘The Lion Killer’s toughest test in his career. However, the Team Renzo Gracie and Evolve MMA representative took out the knockout specialist in 55 seconds.

After avoiding his opponent’s combinations, the American feinted for a single-leg takedown before dropping down and trapping his rival in an ashi garami lock. From there, ‘The Lion Killer’ got a good grip of Nakahara’s foot. He cranked in the submission and forced a tap from the Japanese fighter.

Edited by Harvey Leonard