Gordon Ryan injury setback puts him out until 2024, upcoming match with ‘Hulk’ canceled

Gordon Ryan was scheduled to have a busy end to 2023, with main event matches against Lucas 'Hulk' Barbosa and Mason Fowler set to take place in December.

Ryan and Barbosa were set to face off in the main event of Who's Number One (WNO) 21 next week before taking on Fowler at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5 several days later.

However, Gordon Ryan recently took to Instagram to announce that he has suffered an injury in training ahead of WNO 21, and will be out until 2024.

'The King' wrote this:

"A few days ago in training, I was performing back escapes and badly popped my rib during a misdirectional escape. After some time trying to train with it, myself and the team decided it was best to go ahead and reschedule the current matches that were planned. In other words, I won't be competing until next year, but I will be at the events to see all my amazing supporters and coach my team."

See the post below:

Gordon Ryan is undoubtedly the greatest submission grappler of all time, with his last defeat coming in 2018. 'The King' is currently on an undefeated streak of over 70 matches, but his career has been plagued with several injuries and health problems.

Most notably, Ryan has suffered from a bacterial imbalance in his stomach for many years that has seriously hampered his career. So much so that 'The King' was forced to retire from the sport two years ago due to his health issues.

Craig Jones ruthlessly trolls Gordon Ryan following his recent injury news

Craig Jones and Gordon Ryan are two of Brazilian jiu-jitsu's biggest stars right now.

The pair were once part of the Danaher Death Squad (DDS), a group of some of the best BJJ practitioners in the world, headed by professor-turned-coach John Danaher.

But after members of DDS fell out, they went their separate ways, with Jones beginning his own gym, B-Team jiu-jitsu, whilst Ryan remained with Danaher. Since the split, a massive rivalry has emerged between Jones and Ryan, with no sign of peace in sight.

The pair have traded jabs online numerous times, and Jones has once again taken aim at Gordon Ryan following news of his rib injury. The Australian took to Instagram and wrote this:

"My ribs hurt too, from laughing. @flograppling and I quote “when he says he’s going to do something he does it"."

"It’s not my stomach guys it’s my rib."

Screenshot of Jones' trolling Ryan