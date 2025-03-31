  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Gordon Ryan makes feelings known after Joe Rogan inquires if UFC would be thinking of drug testing competitors in UFC Fight Pass Invitational

Gordon Ryan makes feelings known after Joe Rogan inquires if UFC would be thinking of drug testing competitors in UFC Fight Pass Invitational

By Souvik Roy
Modified Mar 31, 2025 22:26 GMT
Gordon Ryan provides opinion about Joe Rogan
Gordon Ryan provides opinion about Joe Rogan's question about UFC drug-testing the FPI participants. [Images courtesy: @gordonlovesjiujitsu and Getty Images]

Gordon Ryan provided Joe Rogan with his opinion after the latter turned inquisitive about the UFC's plans for drug testing the athletes competing in UFC Fight Pass Invitational. Ryan also educated Rogan about the factors influencing his answer.

Ad

Rogan recently caught up with Ryan, along with Brendan Schaub and Eddie Bravo, for a JRE Fight Companion episode for UFC London. Besides enjoying the enthralling action of the event, the quartet also delved into a plethora of other discussions.

At one point in the episode, Rogan expressed his curiosity about whether Dana White and co. had plans to drug test the athletes competing in UFC Fight Pass Invitational. However, Ryan came up with a dissenting answer, mentioning that none of the promotions organizing grappling events focus on drug testing their athletes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

'The King' also detailed how drug testing can prove to be a costly affair, which can even confiscate the entire revenues earned from the showdowns. Ryan cited this as the primary factor behind the authorities' carelessness regarding this issue:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"You need a business model where you can make that amount of money back, just to pay for testing. Most of the guys that are competing on the undercard, or [the ones that are] not even the main event guys, you would actually be losing money testing them regularly."
Ad

Check out the conversation between Gordon Ryan and Joe Rogan below (17:57):

youtube-cover
Ad

Joe Rogan lamented about his habit of talking too much in a previous episode of JRE Fight Companion

Joe Rogan occupies the commentary table for the UFC PPVs organized within the US. However, the UFC color commentator tunes into most of the other major UFC events from the JRE studio, which also goes on air as JRE Fight Companion. Rogan hosted Brendan Schaub, Eddie Bravo, and Bryan Callen for a similar JRE Fight Companion episode based on UFC 308 in October 2024.

Ad

The former 'Fear Factor' host was deeply into a discussion with his guests, which made him miss out on Shara Magomedov's rarely witnessed double-spinning backfist KO of Armen Petrosyan. Subsequently, Rogan blamed his habit of talking too much after learning about what he had missed out:

"Oh man, I missed the whole thing. Goddamn, I talk too much."

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी