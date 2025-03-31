Gordon Ryan makes feelings known after Joe Rogan inquires if UFC would be thinking of drug testing competitors in UFC Fight Pass Invitational

Gordon Ryan provided Joe Rogan with his opinion after the latter turned inquisitive about the UFC's plans for drug testing the athletes competing in UFC Fight Pass Invitational. Ryan also educated Rogan about the factors influencing his answer.

Rogan recently caught up with Ryan, along with Brendan Schaub and Eddie Bravo, for a JRE Fight Companion episode for UFC London. Besides enjoying the enthralling action of the event, the quartet also delved into a plethora of other discussions.

At one point in the episode, Rogan expressed his curiosity about whether Dana White and co. had plans to drug test the athletes competing in UFC Fight Pass Invitational. However, Ryan came up with a dissenting answer, mentioning that none of the promotions organizing grappling events focus on drug testing their athletes.

'The King' also detailed how drug testing can prove to be a costly affair, which can even confiscate the entire revenues earned from the showdowns. Ryan cited this as the primary factor behind the authorities' carelessness regarding this issue:

"You need a business model where you can make that amount of money back, just to pay for testing. Most of the guys that are competing on the undercard, or [the ones that are] not even the main event guys, you would actually be losing money testing them regularly."

Check out the conversation between Gordon Ryan and Joe Rogan below (17:57):

Joe Rogan lamented about his habit of talking too much in a previous episode of JRE Fight Companion

Joe Rogan occupies the commentary table for the UFC PPVs organized within the US. However, the UFC color commentator tunes into most of the other major UFC events from the JRE studio, which also goes on air as JRE Fight Companion. Rogan hosted Brendan Schaub, Eddie Bravo, and Bryan Callen for a similar JRE Fight Companion episode based on UFC 308 in October 2024.

The former 'Fear Factor' host was deeply into a discussion with his guests, which made him miss out on Shara Magomedov's rarely witnessed double-spinning backfist KO of Armen Petrosyan. Subsequently, Rogan blamed his habit of talking too much after learning about what he had missed out:

"Oh man, I missed the whole thing. Goddamn, I talk too much."

