"They are signing the best grapplers in the world" - Gordon Ryan on ONE Championship's submission acquisitions

ONE Championship has been trying to build its grappling roster over the years, most recently so with the signing of Gordon Ryan. They are now home to some of the world's best grapplers, including Gordon Ryan, Andre Galvao, and Mikey Musumeci just to name a few. Ryan recently took to Instagram to talk about the elite grapplers that ONE has to offer.

"One Championship is quietly becoming a grappling powerhouse of an organization. They are signing legitimately the best grapplers in the world."

Check out the Instagram post below:

ONE puts on the best submission-grappling bouts any promotion has to offer. There is nothing better than seeing elite talent in the jiu-jitsu world battle it out to see who's the best grappler in ONE.

Also, once these grapplers start to get familiarized in MMA, there's a good chance we'll see some of them compete in special rules fights with current ONE MMA fighters.

ONE has transformed the game when it comes to grappling and is opening more eyes to the sport. This is what separates ONE Championship from any other MMA organization.

Gordon Ryan could be in line for a special rules fight in the near future

Gordon Ryan has been cross-training Brazilian jiu-jitsu and MMA for quite some time now, even before getting signed with ONE Championship. He always had the aspirations to mix it up in the cage in an MMA bout and signing with ONE Championship gives him the chance to show what he's been working on.

Out of all the possible special rules matchups, fans would love to see Gordon Ryan take on double champ Reinier de Ridder in what would arguably be the biggest special rules fight in ONE history.

Ryan is still yet to make his ONE debut since signing with the promotion in 2021, but it seems like the day isn't too far away. the 26-year-old has been working on improving his overall health so that he can be ready to show the fans why he is one of the biggest signings in ONE history.

Ryan draws a lot of attention, which in return brings new fans to ONE Championship. More eyes means more opportunities for the fighters and helps ONE grow to even bigger heights.

Big things to come in the future for ONE grappling and the fans are excited to see what is next.

