Gordon Ryan secures dominant heel-hook finish in first match since 2023

Gordon Ryan was back in action for the first time in 2024 as he faced off against Josh Saunders in the main event of Who's Number One (WNO): 24. 'The King' was looking to successfully defend his heavyweight championship against a tough challenger.

Saunders, who went from a white belt to a brown belt in little over two years, won the ADCC Asia & Oceanic Trials earlier this year. His incredible athleticism was expected to provide Ryan with a stiff challenge, who had not competed since October, 2023.

But 'The King' continued his unbeaten streak of five years and dominated the Australian with crushing top pressure before securing a heel-hook finish.

With the world's most prestigious grappling competition less than two months away, the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) World Championships, it seems that the world's best grappler is in fine form despite his lack of regular matches.

Footage of his finish against Saunders was uploaded to Instagram by FloGrappling.

Watch Gordon Ryan submit Josh Saunders below:

Alongside Ryan, the card featured several exciting matchups, including the co-main event between Diego Pato and Fabricio Andrey. Pato successfully defended his featherweight championship after securing a rear-naked choke finish.

Before that, surging talent Jay Rodriguez faced off against former IBJJF world champion Tainan Dalpra, who won their match via points.

Will Gordon Ryan compete at The Craig Jones Invitational? The Australian answers

The Craig Jones Invitational (CJI), which Jones officially announced in May, will compete against ADCC 2024 in a bid to revolutionize athlete pay in Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ).

As a 2x ADCC silver medalist himself, Jones announced earlier this year that he would not be competing at the 2024 edition due to a lack of financial benefit. He pointed to the prize money having been the same since 2015 as his main issue with the tournament - $10,000.

Instead, he created The CJI, which will have two weight categories - under and over 80kg - with the winner of each division receiving a staggering $1 million prize.

The CJI will happen on the same weekend as ADCC 2024 in August, forcing the best BJJ athletes in the world to make a decision—money or prestige.

Given his long-standing beef with Gordon Ryan, Jones was recently asked if he'd let 'The King' compete at The CJI. He said this:

"I'd let anyone do it. Obviously I've got the custom-gold Craig Jones Invitational ring he'd have to kiss, but for sure I'd let him in."

Watch Jones discuss Gordon Ryan at The CJI below: