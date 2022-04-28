"Gordon Ryan vs. de ridder" - ONE Championship fans on the next special-rules fight they want in the circle

A successful special-rules fight between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon had ONE Championship fans going wild. Now supporters of the promotion favor a Gordon Ryan vs. Reinier de Ridder bout as the next special-rules fight, according to the ONE Championship Instagram page.

The majority of fans would love to see a special-rules battle between Reinier de Ridder and the newly signed Gordon Ryan. For most of those who follow combat sports, Gordan Ryan is the greatest of all time (GOAT) of Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Ryan is a three-time ADCC World Champion, a three-time IBJJF No-GI World Champion, and a four-time Eddie Bravo Invitational Champion.

De Ridder is no stranger to grappling as well, as he battled out a draw with Ryan's arch-nemesis Andre Galvao at ONE X. The Dutchman is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt in his own right. It will be an exciting matchup between the two as we have yet to see how well Ryan would do in an actual MMA fight.

De Ridder would have to avoid submitting within the allotted time, which is no easy task with 'The Iron Dragon' as the opponent. Most fans would be excited to see the American make his debut, whether it be submission grappling or a special rules fight.

Gordon Ryan is chomping at the bit to make his ONE debut

Ryan was signed to the ONE Championship roster in 2021. He was scheduled to make his ONE debut against Shinya Aoki last year, but 'The Iron Dragon' had some health troubles that he needed to take care of first.

"Stomach is getting better everyday 🤞🏻"

Ryan has battled stomach problems for a while now, but he seems to be progressing. We should see the 26-year-old finally make his ONE debut real soon.

There are multiple different ways that ONE can go about Ryan's bow in the promotion. The American could participate in a submission grappling match or his first-ever special-rules fight. There's a very good chance Regardless, fans will be excited to watch Ryan finally make his long-awaited debut.

