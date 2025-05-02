Gorilla vs. 100 prime Mike Tysons in a fight? 'Iron Mike' issues ice-cold preview

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson recently shared his perspective on the infamous viral debate. The discussion focuses on the chances of 100 men facing one gorilla in a fight.
The virality of said topic, which initially made its rounds on Reddit, seems to reintroduce itself once every few years. This time, athletes, celebrities, and social media influencers decided to chime in on the debate. Widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time, 'Iron' believes that the gorilla would be in trouble if he faced it. Speaking to Ring Magazine, he had this to say:
"The gorrila is in a lot of trouble, so much f****** trouble."
Check out Mike Tyson's comments below:
Tyson was a feared competitor during his early days. Amassing a record of 44 knockouts throughout his career, 'Iron's' popularity knew no boundaries. The 58-year-old's last fight was against YouTuber Jake Paul in 2024. Due to his old age and inactivity, Tyson was unable to secure the victory.
When Mike Tyson offered $10,000 to fight a silverback gorilla
In his prime, Mike Tyson was named 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' due to his intimidating demeanor and impressive knockout win streak. After beating Trevor Berbick to become the youngest heavyweight champion in 1986, 'Iron' allegedly offered $10,000 to a zookeeper to fight a silverback gorilla. It was reported that the ape caught his attention after it taunted the other gorillas in the zoo. This reminded him of his hatred for bullies, coming from a similar background.
Despite offering a lot of money, the zookeeper declined, claiming they would get fired if they did so. With the viral 'Gorilla vs. 100 men' debate on social media, this conversation was rekindled as it highlighted the bravery of Tyson.
Check out the post that narrates Mike Tyson wanting to fight a gorilla below: