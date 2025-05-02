Gorilla vs. 100 prime Mike Tysons in a fight? 'Iron Mike' issues ice-cold preview

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson recently shared his perspective on the infamous viral debate. The discussion focuses on the chances of 100 men facing one gorilla in a fight.

Ad

The virality of said topic, which initially made its rounds on Reddit, seems to reintroduce itself once every few years. This time, athletes, celebrities, and social media influencers decided to chime in on the debate. Widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time, 'Iron' believes that the gorilla would be in trouble if he faced it. Speaking to Ring Magazine, he had this to say:

"The gorrila is in a lot of trouble, so much f****** trouble."

Ad

Trending

Check out Mike Tyson's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tyson was a feared competitor during his early days. Amassing a record of 44 knockouts throughout his career, 'Iron's' popularity knew no boundaries. The 58-year-old's last fight was against YouTuber Jake Paul in 2024. Due to his old age and inactivity, Tyson was unable to secure the victory.

When Mike Tyson offered $10,000 to fight a silverback gorilla

In his prime, Mike Tyson was named 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' due to his intimidating demeanor and impressive knockout win streak. After beating Trevor Berbick to become the youngest heavyweight champion in 1986, 'Iron' allegedly offered $10,000 to a zookeeper to fight a silverback gorilla. It was reported that the ape caught his attention after it taunted the other gorillas in the zoo. This reminded him of his hatred for bullies, coming from a similar background.

Ad

Despite offering a lot of money, the zookeeper declined, claiming they would get fired if they did so. With the viral 'Gorilla vs. 100 men' debate on social media, this conversation was rekindled as it highlighted the bravery of Tyson.

Check out the post that narrates Mike Tyson wanting to fight a gorilla below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.