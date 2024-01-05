"Got 0 gas tank" - MSU wrestler weighs in on fantasy matchup between Daniel Cormier and another heavyweight great at UFC 300

The simmering tension between former UFC heavyweight champions Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar might finally boil over at UFC 300 if Michael Chiesa and MSU wrestler Chase Saldate have their way.

Chiesa recently ignited the fantasy matchup by writing:

"All I want for Christmas is @dc_mma vs @BrockLesnar at #UFC300."

Weighing in on the same, Saldate confidently declared:

"DC would break Brock, Brock's got 0 gas tank."

Check out the Saldate's comment below:

Saldate's comment on the potential fight.

The potential clash between 'DC' and 'The Beast' has long captivated MMA fans. Their paths crossed at UFC 226, where Cormier's victory over Stipe Miocic sparked an electric exchange in the octagon.

Pro-wrestling-style promos and a heated shove fueled speculation about a future showdown, but heavyweight destiny ultimately led them down separate paths.

Daniel Cormier weighs in on Conor McGregor's comeback fight against Michael Chandler at 185 pounds

Conor McGregor's surprise New Year's announcement – a middleweight clash with Michael Chandler at UFC 292 – has divided the MMA world. Daniel Cormier, analyzing the situation on his YouTube channel, likened McGregor's approach to a mischievous Dr. Evil (the villainous fictional character from the Austin Powers Hollywood franchise), leaving Chandler in a tricky position.

McGregor, the former featherweight and lightweight champion, choosing middleweight for his comeback against Chandler, a primarily lightweight fighter, raised eyebrows. Cormier suggests this bold move, coupled with McGregor's gleeful demeanor in the announcement video, is a calculated power play.

He stated:

"Why is he saying 185? Well, you've gotta watch the video. And you hear the laugh at the end. It's like Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers show. You remember Dr. Evil would make these little jokes, and he would laugh, and he would put his finger in his face because he knew he was being bad. And that's what McGregor's doing. McGregor's being bad. McGregor's playing the game."

'DC' further added:

"He should've said to hell with it. And I believe if he'd have said to hell with it, McGregor probably would've come back to him a little sooner. But he never did, so now, it's compounded. Now, Conor is saying he has to fight him at middleweight, a weight 30 pounds heavier than Michael Chandler fights at consistently."

Check out Daniel Cormier's video below (2:04 mark):