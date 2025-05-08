"Got 10-8’d by a homeless man", "Joe ain't lying" - Joe Rogan sparks wildfire of fan reactions after saying BJ Penn could beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

Joe Rogan has said some wild stuff in the past. However, perhaps none more wild than his claim that former two-division UFC champion and bonafide MMA legend BJ Penn would beat anybody, including a prime Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Considering how vastly different Penn's and Nurmagomedov's careers turned out - one losing a record seven straight times while the other retired undefeated - Rogan's take would certainly ruffle some feathers.

In a clip taken from an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience,, the 57-year-old podcaster said (via Red Corner MMA):

"People talk about Khabib [Nurmagomedov] being the greatest lightweight of all time, and maybe he is. It's very possible he is. But I would put the BJ Penn that fought Joe Daddy Stevenson, the BJ Penn that fought Sean Sherk — the BJ Penn that was in that peak — I would put him against anybody...He couldn't be stopped."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Fans reacted to the video in various ways, with @topurialt saying:

"BJ Penn got 10-8’d by a homeless man"

Meanwhile, @ElijahComments agreed with Rogan, saying:

"JOE AIN'T LYIN !!"

Check out more comments below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]

When Joe Rogan cited BJ Penn as the perfect example of a fighter declining as they age

Despite him naming BJ Penn as the lightweight GOAT, Joe Rogan is also quite transparent about the fact that the former UFC champ had a massive decline in the latter part of his career. The descent of Penn from champion to a sad case of career decline has become the stuff of legend, for the wrong reasons.

Before retiring, 'The Prodigy' was on a seven-fight losing streak, a record in the UFC at the time. He was later surpassed by fellow legend Tony Ferguson, who notched eight before leaving the UFC.

In a previous JRE episode featuring another MMA legend, Josh Barnett, the two spoke about a certain age in the sport where fighters start to decline. Rogan then cited BJ Penn as a perfect example, saying (1:19):

"BJ Penn's a good example of that, right? You know, like, there's certain drop off where the person just looks totally different."

Barnett then went on to intellectually dissect the factors that may have contributed to Penn's late career decline. Being one of the most eloquent and intellectual fighters in the sport's history, the former UFC heavyweight's take is quite an interesting and entertaining listen.

Check out the conversation between Rogan and Barnett below:

