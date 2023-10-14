“Got too cocky and paid the price” - Slim Albaher shocks the world with stunning comeback knockout of Salt Papi on The Prime Card

Slim Albaher faced a daunting task ahead of his boxing match with Salt Papi despite being an undefeated fighter, with most of his wins coming by way of knockout. However, Salt Papi was the more well-known boxer of the two and was believed by some to be among the most skilled influencer boxers in the sport.

Few gave Slim Albaher a chance at defeating his foe, so fans tuned in to MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card, with a whopping 73% of them believing that Salt Papi would emerge victorious. During the early stages of the match, it seemed that the fans were correct in their predictions.

However, things took a drastic turn towards the end of the third bout. Despite being the longer and taller fighter, Slim Albaher gradually adapted to the pocket boxing exchanges and began cracking his foe clean. In a moment that he might look back on with regret, Salt Papi opted to showboat instead of tightening up his defense.

He smiled and acted as though his foe's punches had no effect on him, only to be rocked and then dropped. Not long afterward, he was stunned again before the referee waved off the fight. Fans on X/Twitter were quick to lambast Salt Papi for the cockiness that lost him the fight:

Another fan criticized Salt Papi's fall from grace ever since losing his undefeated record:

Yet another fan pointed out that Salt Papi underestimating his foe cost him the match:

This was echoed through the thread:

Slim Albaher's run as a pro-boxer

While Slim Albaher has beaten several other opponents as an amateur and exhibition boxer, most of his wins have come under a professional rule-set. After defeating Salt Papi, he has now string together four consecutive wins in the squared circle.

He had previously beaten Tom Zanetti, Ryan Taylor, and Faze Temper. He is among the few high-profile influencer boxers to still have an unbeaten record, as Jake Paul recently lost his own undefeated streak to Tommy Fury, who faces KSI in the main event of MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card.