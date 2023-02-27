"You're finished fraud" - WWE Superstars and Twitter reacts after Jake Paul loses fight as winning run comes to an end

WWE Superstars Ricochet and Logan Paul, along with fans, reacted on social media as Jake Paul suffered the first upset of his boxing career.

On February 26 at Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jake Paul, and Tommy Fury finally made their way to the ring. Fury defeated Paul in a closely contested split decision, ending The Problem Child's undefeated pro-boxing streak.

Fury was the early aggressor, establishing his jab while Paul sought the clinch repeatedly. While the YouTuber-turned-boxer appeared to gain traction in rounds 2 and 3, it only lasted a short time.

Paul had little to offer except for a knockdown in the final round, and the scorecards were likely to split.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Tommy Fury has won via split decision. Jake Paul has been silenced for the first time ever. Tommy Fury has won via split decision. Jake Paul has been silenced for the first time ever. https://t.co/kQULcK0wXx

Despite the 26-year-old boxer receiving undeserving responses online, the WWE star and his brother Logan Paul stood by his side.

Check out the reactions below:

A fan said that Paul's first loss to Tommy Fury signifies a finished boxing career.

Another fan called The Problem Child a "loser."

Meanwhile, another fan noted that the internet is head over heels after Jake Paul's defeat.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII The internet celebrating Jake Paul’s loss The internet celebrating Jake Paul’s loss https://t.co/vp4fxUdaIW

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet shared that Fury dictated the whole fight.

The Maverick Logan Paul said he would stick to his brother's side despite the odds.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



Big congrats to the Furys, what an entertaining family I’ll always stand by you in victory or defeat @jakepaul . You fought like a warrior & already beat the odds in lifeBig congrats to the Furys, what an entertaining family I’ll always stand by you in victory or defeat @jakepaul. You fought like a warrior & already beat the odds in lifeBig congrats to the Furys, what an entertaining family

However, AEW star Sammy Guevara claimed that Fury and Paul "s*ck."

Check the tweet here:

A fan also suggested that Jake should join The Maverick in WWE.

Another fan shared a video of The Fury family laughing at Jake in the locker room.

Jake Paul pays respect to Tommy Fury after the fight

The 26-year-old suffered his first career loss to a British professional boxer after a hard-fought fight at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia. Paul's first encounter with a pro boxer since the beginning of boxing in 2018 was also memorable.

After two years of animosity, Tommy Fury defeated Jake Paul in a split decision. The Problem Child accepted the defeat graciously, praising Fury's efforts and thanking fans for their support.

"Don't judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses. Congrats to Tommy, his team, and his family. Thank you to everyone that tuned in. Saudi Arabia, thank you as well. I will be back," Paul wrote.

You can check out Jake's tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses. Congrats to Tommy, his team and his family. Thank you to everyone that tuned in. Saudi Arabia thank you as well. I will be back. Don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses. Congrats to Tommy, his team and his family. Thank you to everyone that tuned in. Saudi Arabia thank you as well. I will be back.

Paul and Fury had attempted to fight twice before, but Fury's injuries and visa issues prevented the fights.

Finally, on their third attempt, the two entered the ring for a showdown. The defeat marred Paul's otherwise flawless record, which now stands at six wins and one loss.

What did you think of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury? Sound off in the comments section below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes