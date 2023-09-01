"Got exposed like a clown" - UFC fans have a field day as Sean O'Malley is put in his place by Twitter fact-check by Community Notes

Sean O'Malley being fact-checked by Twitter Community Notes has sent fans into a frenzy.

The newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion recently took to Twitter to boast about his accomplishments. As he usually does, O'Malley didn't consider his loss to Marlon Vera as a real loss and tweeted out his record as 18-0:

"UFC CHAMP 18-0, 28 years old. Life's crazy"

The Twitter Community Notes was quick to fact-check O'Malley on it corrected his professional MMA record by stating:

"Sean O'Malleys professional MMA record is actually 17-1-0 (1 NC). He lost to Marlon 'Chito' Vera by way of TKO (1st RD) at UFC 252."

In response, fans had a field day on Twitter while making fun of Sean O'Malley being corrected by Twitter Community Notes. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

Former UFC champion slams Sean O'Malley for his comments about being in an 'open relationship'

The UFC bantamweight champion found himself in hot water over the past few days after making controversial comments about his marriage. During an appearance on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk, Sean O'Malley spoke about being in an open relationship with his wife, Danya Gonzalez.

However, his wife is not allowed to have relationships outside the marriage because O'Malley pays for everything. The comments have come under much scrutiny, with many, including former UFC champion Vitor Belfort bashing 'Sugar' for his comments.

Vitor Belfort took to Twitter to share the following message directed at Sean O'Malley:

"Reading this deeply saddened me. It's disheartening to see that many professional athletes end up with multiple ex-wives due to such behaviors. You serve as a negative role model for this generation. I genuinely hope that one day you reflect upon and change this terrible behavior. While you may be a great fighter, your actions as a father and husband are deplorable."

He further wrote:

"Realize that a man who lacks respect for his wife and the mother of his children can never be a good father. I would love to punch your ugly face in a boxing match. Your uncle @danawhite will never let be possible, But all the women would purchase the pay-per-view. To see the whooping that I will give you."

